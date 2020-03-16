App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 16, 2020 06:08 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | IMF's Kristalina Georgieva urges coordinated, global fiscal response to COVID-19

Beyond individual country actions so far, she said, "as the virus spreads, the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour."

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Global governments must work together to provide massive spending as in the 2008 financial crisis to help the economy withstand the damage from the coronavirus pandemic, IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva said on March 16. And emerging markets are facing a massive outflow of cash, and will need support as well, she said in a blog post.

Beyond individual country actions so far, she said, "as the virus spreads, the case for a coordinated and synchronized global fiscal stimulus is becoming stronger by the hour."

Meanwhile, investors have pulled nearly $42 billion from emerging markets since the beginning of the crisis, "the largest outflow they have ever recorded," she said, calling on major central banks to provide support to reduce financial stresses.

First Published on Mar 16, 2020 06:02 pm

tags #coronavirus #Economy #IMF #Kristalina Georgieva #World News

