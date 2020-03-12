App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 12, 2020 11:25 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what WHO's latest situation report says

In India, WHO said there are 60 confirmed cases, in line with the health ministry's latest figures

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 termed the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', adding that it does not change the measures countries are required to follow.

Globally, 118,326 confirmed cases have been recorded, with 4,292 people succumbing to coronavirus, or COVID-19, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (CET, 2:30 pm) on March 11.

Close

Four new territories/countries/areas - Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Jamaica, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of the Congo - have reported their first cases of coronavirus.

related news

In China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 31 fresh cases and 22 new deaths were reported.

In India, the WHO said there are 60 confirmed cases, in line with the health ministry's latest figures.

The report said older people and those with certain underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of being infected by the disease.

"Evidence to date suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people (that is people over 60 years old) and those with underlying medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer)," the organisation said.

The WHO has recommended practices to be followed by these two groups of individuals.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 12, 2020 11:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #India #World News

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.