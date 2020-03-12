Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what WHO's latest situation report says

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on March 11 termed the coronavirus outbreak as a 'pandemic', adding that it does not change the measures countries are required to follow.

Globally, 118,326 confirmed cases have been recorded, with 4,292 people succumbing to coronavirus, or COVID-19, the WHO said in its daily situation report.

It cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (CET, 2:30 pm) on March 11.

Four new territories/countries/areas - Bolivia (Plurinational State of), Jamaica, Burkina Faso and Democratic Republic of the Congo - have reported their first cases of coronavirus.

In China, where the first cases of COVID-19 were recorded, 31 fresh cases and 22 new deaths were reported.

In India, the WHO said there are 60 confirmed cases, in line with the health ministry's latest figures.

The report said older people and those with certain underlying medical conditions are at a higher risk of being infected by the disease.

"Evidence to date suggests that two groups of people are at a higher risk of getting severe COVID-19 disease. These are older people (that is people over 60 years old) and those with underlying medical conditions (such as cardiovascular disease, diabetes, chronic respiratory disease, and cancer)," the organisation said.

The WHO has recommended practices to be followed by these two groups of individuals.