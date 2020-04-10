App
Last Updated : Apr 10, 2020 05:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Here's a round-up of the progress on some potential vaccines

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on April 4, two vaccines for COVID-19 have been approved for clinical evaluation.

Ruchira Kondepudi @ruchtk
Representative image

The coronavirus pandemic is the most severe public health crisis seen in recent times, with scientists around the world scrambling to find out more about the virus.

So far, there is no conclusive proof of any medicine that can cure the novel coronavirus, or COVID-19. But there are many companies and laboratories that are working on developing a vaccine.

Researchers at educational institutions, such as University of Queensland and Oxford University, are also working on potential vaccines.

Close

Though there are several efforts to create potential vaccines, it seems unlikely that a vaccine will be tested and released in the next few months.

Experts have said it could take 12 to 18 months to develop a coronavirus vaccine, Reuters reported.

In India, Zydus Cadila, Serum Institute and Bharat Biotech are the companies working on vaccines.

WHO lists only two vaccine candidates for clinical trial

According to a World Health Organisation (WHO) report on April 4, two vaccines for COVID-19 have been approved for clinical evaluation. Both potential vaccines are in Phase 1 of clinical evaluation.

One experimental vaccine has been developed by China's CanSino Biological and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology.

US-based Moderna and the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) have jointly worked on the second vaccine listed in the report.

CanSino Biological, along with the Chinese Academy of Military Medical Science's Bioengineering Institute, had developed an Ebola vaccine in 2017.

While CanSino's vaccine candidate is based on a non-replicating viral vector, Moderna's uses the messenger RNA (mRNA) platform.

Other prominent drugmakers and biotechnology companies developing a vaccine include Johnson & Pfizer, Johnson, Inovio Pharmaceuticals, GSK and Sanofi.

In the US, Moderna and Inovio Pharmaceuticals have begun human testing of their experimental vaccines. Inovio's efforts were funded by Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations.

Pfizer

US pharmaceutical giant Pfizer has partnered with a German firm called BioNTech to work on a vaccine based on mRNA technology.The two companies have previously jointly developed a flu shot.

Pfizer intends to start human testing by the third quarter of 2020, according to Reuters report.

Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson expects to start human testing of its experimental coronavirus vaccine for COVID-19 by September, Reuters reported.

Johnson & Johnson committed over $1 billion of investment along with the Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to fund the development of the vaccine.

CureVac

German drugmaker CureVac is also working on a vaccine based on mRNA, according to a Business Insider report.

GSK

British drugmaker GSK has invested $250 million in Vir Biotechnology to develop potential treatments for COVID-19.

Sanofi

French pharmaceutical company Sanofi expects to begin human testing only in early 2021, Business Insider reported.

First Published on Apr 10, 2020 05:01 pm

