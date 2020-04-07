Coronavirus pandemic | Here are the countries that have reported no COVID-19 cases so far

As the world map gets covered by growing red circles indicating the spread of the novel coronavirus, there are still several countries that have not registered even a single case since late December 2019, when it first emerged in China.

If the 193 countries, which are members of the United Nations, are considered to check the spread of COVID-19, as many as 16 member states have not reported the disease till April 7, according to the count being kept by the Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.

The 16 countries without reported COVID-19 infections are as follows:

> Comoros> Kiribati> Lesotho> Marshall Islands> Micronesia> Nauru> North Korea> Palau> Samoa> Solomon Islands> Tajikistan> Tonga> Turkmenistan> Tuvalu> Vanuatu

> Yemen

Among these countries, some are likely to have unreported cases, like North Korea or Yemen, said a BBC report citing experts. However, there are countries where the virus has not entered and most of these are small islands with few visitors, said the report. Although these countries appear to have been largely spared so far, their regional governments have not been complacent.

For instance, Nauru, that is located in the Pacific Ocean, is almost 200 miles (320km) from anywhere. The country with one hospital, no ventilators and a shortage of nurses did not take any chance and applied “capture and containment” policy against COVID-19, said the report citing President Lionel Aingimea.

Nauru is not the only small Pacific country that has declared a national emergency, but Kiribati, Tonga, Vanuatu and others have also done the same, said the report.

In late January, the Federated States of Micronesia declared a public health emergency, according to The Diplomat’s report. On March 14, it enacted strict border control measures, including banning travelers from countries with COVID-19 cases and prohibiting citizens from traveling abroad to countries with recorded infections, it said. On March 31, President David W Panuelo put out a press release reflecting on two months of emergency, the report added.

Currently, 184 countries across the globe have reported the novel coronavirus cases with 1,350,841 infections and 74,870 fatalities, as per Johns Hopkins University Coronavirus Resource Center.