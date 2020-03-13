Coronavirus pandemic: Here are 10 deadliest epidemics in history around the world

Here are 10 of the worst pandemics in history that have killed millions worldwide. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the new coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’ due to the severity of the disease. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 4,000 with over 100,000 confirmed cases. According to WHO pandemic is a worldwide spread of a new disease at the same time, affecting a large number of people. Here are 10 of the worst pandemics in history that have killed millions worldwide. (Image: PTI) 2/11 Plague at Athens| Period: 430 BC | Symptoms: Fever, thirst, bloody throat and tongue, red skins and lesions | According to the historians as much as two-thirds of the population died in Athens. (Image: wikimedia.org) 3/11 Antonine Plague| Period: 165 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, sore throat, diarrhoea, swollen throat and coughing | Historians estimated death toll around 5 million as the disease killed one-third of the population and devastated Roman army. (Image: Wikipedia) 4/11 Plague of Justinian | Period: 541 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, headache, chills, swollen or tender lymph nodes, abdominal pain, gangrene | It killed about 50 million people, 26 percent of the world population at the time. (Image: listverse.com) 5/11 Leprosy | Period: 11th-century | Symptoms: Appearance of skin lesions lighter than normal skin, muscle weakness, ulcers on feet, weakness in feet, legs and hands | Thousands of people are infected by the disease every year which can be fatal if not treated. (Image: Leprosy) 6/11 The Black Death | Period: 1350 | Symptoms: Black boils, fever, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, ache and pain | The bubonic plague struck Europe and Asia, was thought to be carried by fleas living on black rats | It killed one-third of the world population at the time. (Image: Wikipedia) 7/11 The cocoliztli epidemic | Period: 1545 | Symptoms: Similar to Ebola, vertigo, fever, head and abdominal pains, bleeding from the nose, eyes and mouth | Estimated death of 15 million people. (Representative Image: Wikipedia) 8/11 Great Plague of London | Period: 1665 | Symptoms: Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, extreme weakness, bleeding | The bubonic plague led to deaths of 20 percent population in London. (Image: wikimedia.org) 9/11 Great Flu| Period: 1918 | Symptoms: Fever, dry cough, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, bad cold | Also known as Spanish flu, it infected 500 million people around the world, killing over 50 million. (Image: wikimedia.org) 10/11 Asian Flu | Period: 1957 | Symptoms: Fever, body aches, chills, cough, weakness and loss of appetite | Outbreak of avian influenza originated in China killed an estimated one to two million. (Image: wikimedia.org) 11/11 HIV/AIDS | Period: 1980 | Symptoms: Rapid weight loss, fever, pneumonia, diarrhea, sore throat | This transmitted disease had an estimate of 70 million infected people since then and around 35 million people have died. (Image: PTI) First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:12 am