you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 08:12 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic: Here are 10 deadliest epidemics in history around the world

Here are 10 of the worst pandemics in history that have killed millions worldwide.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the new coronavirus outbreak a 'pandemic' due to severity of the disease. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 4000 with over 1,00,000 confirmed cases. According to WHO pandemic is a worldwide spread of a new disease at the same time, affecting a large number of people. Here are 10 of the worst pandemics in history that have killed millions worldwide.
The World Health Organisation (WHO) had declared the new coronavirus outbreak a ‘pandemic’ due to the severity of the disease. The global death toll due to coronavirus has crossed 4,000 with over 100,000 confirmed cases. According to WHO pandemic is a worldwide spread of a new disease at the same time, affecting a large number of people. Here are 10 of the worst pandemics in history that have killed millions worldwide. (Image: PTI)

Plague at Athens| Period: 430 B.C | Symptoms: Fever, thirst, bloody throat and tongue, red skins and lesions | According to the historians as much as two-thirds of the population died in Athens.
Plague at Athens| Period: 430 BC | Symptoms: Fever, thirst, bloody throat and tongue, red skins and lesions | According to the historians as much as two-thirds of the population died in Athens. (Image: wikimedia.org)

Antonine Plague| Period: 165 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, sore throat, diarrhea, swollen throat and coughing | Historians estimated death toll around 5 million as the disease killed one-third of the population and devastated Roman army.
Antonine Plague| Period: 165 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, sore throat, diarrhoea, swollen throat and coughing | Historians estimated death toll around 5 million as the disease killed one-third of the population and devastated Roman army. (Image: Wikipedia)

Plague of Justinian | Period: 541 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, headache, chills, swollen or tender lymph nodes, abdominal pain, gangrene | It killed about 50 million people, 26 percent of the world population.
Plague of Justinian | Period: 541 A.D | Symptoms: Fever, headache, chills, swollen or tender lymph nodes, abdominal pain, gangrene | It killed about 50 million people, 26 percent of the world population at the time. (Image: listverse.com)

Leprosy | Period: 11th century | Symptoms: Appearance of skin lesions lighter than normal skin, muscle weakness, ulcers on feet, weakness in feet, legs and hands | Thousands of people are getting infected by the disease every year and can be fatal if not treated.
Leprosy | Period: 11th-century | Symptoms: Appearance of skin lesions lighter than normal skin, muscle weakness, ulcers on feet, weakness in feet, legs and hands | Thousands of people are infected by the disease every year which can be fatal if not treated. (Image: Leprosy)

The Black Death | Period: 1350 | Symptoms: Black boils, fever, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, ache and pain | The bubonic plague struck Europe and Asia, was thought to be carried by fleas living on lack rats | Killed one-third of the world population.
The Black Death | Period: 1350 | Symptoms: Black boils, fever, chills, vomiting, diarrhea, ache and pain | The bubonic plague struck Europe and Asia, was thought to be carried by fleas living on black rats | It killed one-third of the world population at the time. (Image: Wikipedia)

The Cocoliztli epidemic | Period: 1545 | Symptoms: Similar to Ebola, vertigo, fever, head and abdominal pains, bleeding from the nose, eyes and mouth | Estimated death of 15 million people.
The cocoliztli epidemic | Period: 1545 | Symptoms: Similar to Ebola, vertigo, fever, head and abdominal pains, bleeding from the nose, eyes and mouth | Estimated death of 15 million people. (Representative Image: Wikipedia)

Great Plague of London | Period: 1665 | Symptoms: Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, extreme weakness, bleeding | The bubonic plague led to deaths of 20 percent population in London.
Great Plague of London | Period: 1665 | Symptoms: Abdominal pain, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting, fever, chills, extreme weakness, bleeding | The bubonic plague led to deaths of 20 percent population in London. (Image: wikimedia.org)

Great Flu| Period: 1918 | Symptoms: Fever, dry cough, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, bad cold | Also known as Spanish flu, it infected 500 million people around the world, killing over 50 million.
Great Flu| Period: 1918 | Symptoms: Fever, dry cough, fatigue, difficulty in breathing, bad cold | Also known as Spanish flu, it infected 500 million people around the world, killing over 50 million. (Image: wikimedia.org)

Asian Flu | Period: 1957 | Symptoms: Fever, body aches, chills, cough, weakness and loss of apetite | Outbreak of avian influenza originated in China killed have an estimate death rate of one to two million.
Asian Flu | Period: 1957 | Symptoms: Fever, body aches, chills, cough, weakness and loss of appetite | Outbreak of avian influenza originated in China killed an estimated one to two million. (Image: wikimedia.org)

HIV/AIDS | Period: 1980 | Symptoms: Rapid weight loss, fever, pneumonia, diarrhea, sore throat | This transmitted disease had an estimate of 70 million infected people since then and around 35 million people have died.
HIV/AIDS | Period: 1980 | Symptoms: Rapid weight loss, fever, pneumonia, diarrhea, sore throat | This transmitted disease had an estimate of 70 million infected people since then and around 35 million people have died. (Image: PTI)

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 08:12 am

tags #coronavirus #Coronavirus pandemic #pandemic #Slideshow #World News

