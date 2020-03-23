Coronavirus pandemic: Goldman Sachs sees 1% drop in global GDP due to "coronacrisis"

Global governments have been taking unprecedented measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to spark a worldwide economic contraction.
Goldman Sachs said it expected the global real gross domestic product to contract by about 1% in 2020, a sharper economic decline than in the year following the 2008 global financial crisis.
"The coronacrisis” or more precisely, the response to that crisis” represents a physical (as opposed to financial) constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in postwar history," the investment bank said in a note to its clients published late on Sunday.
