Last Updated : Mar 23, 2020 01:51 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic: Goldman Sachs sees 1% drop in global GDP due to "coronacrisis"

Global governments have been taking unprecedented measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak which is threatening to spark a worldwide economic contraction.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Goldman Sachs said it expected the global real gross domestic product to contract by about 1% in 2020, a sharper economic decline than in the year following the 2008 global financial crisis.

"The coronacrisis” or more precisely, the response to that crisis” represents a physical (as opposed to financial) constraint on economic activity that is unprecedented in postwar history," the investment bank said in a note to its clients published late on Sunday.

It sees the real GDP in advanced economies contracting "very sharply" in the second quarter, including a 24% drop in the United States, whopping two-and-a-half times as large as the previous postwar record.

First Published on Mar 23, 2020 01:48 pm

