you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 26, 2020 11:50 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Global smartphone sales fell 14% in February as coronvirus spread: Counterpoint Research

The outbreak prompted Apple Inc and other smartphone makers to shut their China stores in February and government data suggests Apple sold less than 500,000 smartphones in the mainland Chinese market during the month.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Global smartphone sales tumbled 14 percent in February as the coronavirus spread in China and overseas, Counterpoint Research said on March 26, a likely harbinger of more declines as outbreaks worsen in many parts of the world.

China, which saw sales drop 38 percent in February from a year earlier, is now showing signs of recovery with many stores re-opening in mid-March.

There are also signs of recovery in South Korea, but for other parts of the world, "the worst is yet to come," said Jean Park, a senior analyst at Counterpoint.

Smartphone makers are facing new supply chain disruptions as more countries impose lockdown orders. On March 24, Foxconn, one of Apple's key suppliers, said it would suspend operations in India in compliance with government orders.

First Published on Mar 26, 2020 11:30 am

tags #coronavirus #smartphones #World News

