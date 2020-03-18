App
Last Updated : Mar 18, 2020 07:24 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 tops 8,000: Report

As of 1200 GMT, 8,092 deaths have been recorded, most of them in Europe (3,422) and in Asia (3,384), where the outbreak originated.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The global death toll from the new coronavirus pandemic topped 8,000 on March 18, according to an AFP tally based on official figures.

With 684 new deaths in the past 24 hours out of a total 78,766 cases, Europe is the continent where the pandemic is spreading the most rapidly.

With 684 new deaths in the past 24 hours out of a total 78,766 cases, Europe is the continent where the pandemic is spreading the most rapidly.

First Published on Mar 18, 2020 06:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #World News

