Last Updated : Jun 07, 2020 05:07 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Global death toll from COVID-19 passes 4,00,000

Brazil's last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.

PTI

The worldwide death toll from COVID-19 has surpassed 400,000, according to a tally by Johns Hopkins University that health experts say is still an undercount because many who died were not tested for the virus. The milestone was reached Sunday, a day after the Brazilian government stopped publishing a running total of coronavirus deaths and infections. Critics called the move an extraordinary attempt to hide the true toll of the disease rampaging through Latin America's largest nation.

Brazil's last official numbers recorded over 34,000 virus-related deaths, the third-highest toll in the world behind the US and Britain.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Worldwide, at least 6.9 million people have been infected by the virus, according to Johns Hopkins. The US has seen nearly 110,000 confirmed virus-related deaths and Europe has recorded over 175,000 since the virus emerged in China late last year.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

First Published on Jun 7, 2020 05:03 pm

tags #Brazil #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

Delhi govt-run and pvt hospitals to be reserved for Delhiites; City's borders to be reopened from Monday

Venice glimpses a future with fewer tourists and likes what it sees

Coronavirus vaccine | Scientists near 'breakthrough' on antibody treatment

Forbes highest paid celebrities 2020 | With $48.5 million in earnings Akshay Kumar only Indian on the list

Mitron app is back on Google Play Store with an updated privacy policy

Unicorn alert: Unacademy seeks a billion dollar valuation

