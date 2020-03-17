Coronavirus pandemic | Global COVID-19 death toll tops 7,000: Report

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has topped 7,000, after Italy announced a new surge in fatalities, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Monday.

A total of 7,007 people have died, with 175,536 infections recorded globally.

China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.