you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 09:56 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Global COVID-19 death toll tops 7,000: Report

A total of 7,007 people have died, with 175,536 infections recorded globally.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has topped 7,000, after Italy announced a new surge in fatalities, according to an AFP tally at 1700 GMT on Monday.

A total of 7,007 people have died, with 175,536 infections recorded globally.

China has the highest number of fatalities at 3,213, followed by Italy with 2,158 deaths and almost 28,000 cases.

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 09:45 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #World News

