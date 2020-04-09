App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 09, 2020 11:57 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | Global COVID-19 cases top 1.5 million

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

More than 1.5 million cases of the novel coronavirus have been registered worldwide, according to a tally compiled by AFP at 0530 GMT Thursday from official sources.

Of the 1,502,478 infections, 87,320 people have died across 192 countries and territories since the epidemic first emerged in China late last year.

The tallies, using data collected by AFP from national authorities and information from the World Health Organization (WHO), probably reflect only a fraction of the actual number of infections. Many countries are only testing the most serious cases.

First Published on Apr 9, 2020 11:55 am

tags #China #coronavirus #World Health Organisation #World News

