App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 19, 2020 07:30 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic: Germany looking to double number of hospital intensive care beds

With the rising concern of the global pandemic of COVID-19, Germany now take a step-forward in fighting the virus by doubling the capacity of treatable patients in their hospitals.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Image: ANI
Image: ANI

Germany wants to double the number of hospital beds available from their current level of 500,000 in order to cope with the coronavirus epidemic, the defense minister said.

Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said the armed forces would also be deployed in support of this effort, added that the number of intensive care beds equipped with respirators would also roughly double to about 50,000 from 28,000 currently.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:00 pm

tags #coronavirus #Germany #Health #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.