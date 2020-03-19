Coronavirus pandemic: Germany looking to double number of hospital intensive care beds

With the rising concern of the global pandemic of COVID-19, Germany now take a step-forward in fighting the virus by doubling the capacity of treatable patients in their hospitals.
Germany wants to double the number of hospital beds available from their current level of 500,000 in order to cope with the coronavirus epidemic, the defense minister said.Annegret Kramp-Karrenbauer, who said the armed forces would also be deployed in support of this effort, added that the number of intensive care beds equipped with respirators would also roughly double to about 50,000 from 28,000 currently.
First Published on Mar 19, 2020 07:00 pm