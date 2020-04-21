App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 21, 2020 05:33 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | German tabloid sends $162-billion bill to China as 'COVID-19 damages', Beijing calls it ‘xenophobia’

The tabloid joins others, including US President Donald Trump, who have criticised the handling of the coronavirus by Chinese authorities

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

A German tabloid has put together a bill of $162 billion that China owes to Berlin following the impact of novel coronavirus, sparking outrage from Beijing, according to a report by India Today.

German newspaper Bild, which estimated damages of over over $1,938 per capita if Germany's GDP falls by 4.2 percent, headlined its article as 'What China Owes Us'.

Responding to the story, the Chinese embassy said it "stirs up xenophobia and nationalism" and that it is "pretty bad style to blame a country for a pandemic that is affecting the whole world and then to present an explicit account of alleged Chinese debts to Germany".

Blid's editor, Julian Reichelt, meanwhile, has attacked Chinese President Xi Jinping and held him responsible for the way the coronavirus outbreak was handled in the country, and on the issue of surveillance of its citizens and rights, according to the India Today report.

The tabloid joins others, including US President Donald Trump, who have criticised the handling of the coronavirus by Chinese authorities. Trump had said China should face the consequences if it was "knowingly responsible" for the spread of the pandemic.

"It could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't, and the whole world is suffering because of it," Trump had told reporters.

Even German Chancellor Angela Merkel had said the more transparent China is regarding the story of the origin of the virus, "the better it is for everyone in the world in order to learn from it".

First Published on Apr 21, 2020 05:33 pm

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #Current Affairs #world

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.