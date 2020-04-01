App
Last Updated : Apr 01, 2020 09:23 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | German scientists develop method to perform upto 400,000 daily tests

The development was reported by the the Science Ministry of the German State of Hessen via a media statement

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

German scientists have developed a method to increase the testing capacity for coronavirus (COVID-19) up to ten times, CNN reported.

The Science Ministry of Hessen state in Germany said that the new method would allow multiple samples to be examined at the same time and could potentially increase Germany’s testing capacity to 200,000-400,000 tests per day from the current 40,000 tests per day, “without any loss of quality in the diagnostics,” the report added.

In the present testing methodology, various swabs taken from the nose and mouth area of an individual are examined separately.

As per the new PCR method, which directly detects the SARS-CoV-2 genome, scientists can test all swabs from a patient in a single special solution.

If the total result is negative, the verdict is negative. If the total test is positive, then all swabs are examined separately, it added.

First Published on Apr 1, 2020 09:23 am

