App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 02, 2020 11:16 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | France reports lowest daily virus toll in five weeks

The number of ICU patients peaked at 7,200 on April 9.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

France reported 218 coronavirus deaths on Friday, the smallest number in a 24-hour period in more than five weeks. Meanwhile 144 fewer people were being treated Friday in intensive care units, top health official Jerome Salomon said.

The number of ICU patients peaked at 7,200 on April 9.

The last time the country recorded such a low daily number of fatalities was March 23, when there were 186 registered deaths.

Close

France has the fourth highest death toll in Europe, with 24,594.

related news

For Europe as a whole, the death toll has topped 140,000, according to a tally compiled by AFP based on officials sources.

The government has announced the country's strict lockdown will be eased from May 11, but the pace will be slower in harder hit areas such as the greater Paris area and the northeast quarter of the country.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on May 2, 2020 11:00 am

tags #coronavirus #world #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Beating the heat: Here’s how 1,500 Voltas specialists, kept ACs across India working, despite the lockdown

Beating the heat: Here’s how 1,500 Voltas specialists, kept ACs across India working, despite the lockdown

Amid attack from Donald Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic

Amid attack from Donald Trump, WHO praises China for handling coronavirus pandemic

Coronavirus pandemic | All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

Coronavirus pandemic | All Maha citizens will get free health cover: Health Minister

most popular

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Exclusive: Gilead says open to collaborate with govts, drug firms to make Remdesivir globally available

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Coronavirus hotspots | Here are the Red, Orange and Green zone districts after May 3 as per new guidelines

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Facing a pay cut? Here is how you should recalibrate your investments

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.