App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 12, 2020 08:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | France reports fall in daily deaths, toll tops 13,800

The French health authorities said in a statement that 345 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes -- 635 over the last 24 hours -- to bring the total death toll to 13,832.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

France on Saturday reported a lower daily toll for deaths from COVID-19, declaring a "plateau" had been reached in the country's coronavirus epidemic, albeit at a very high level. The French health authorities said in a statement that 345 more people had died in hospitals and 290 in nursing homes -- 635 over the last 24 hours -- to bring the total death toll to 13,832.

The day earlier, 554 had died in hospitals and 433 in nursing homes, a total of 987.

"A very high plateau for the epidemic appears to have been reached but the epidemic remains very active," top French health official Jerome Salomon told reporters. "We must absolutely remain vigilant." France has been in lockdown since March 17 in a bid to slow the spread of the epidemic, with only essential trips allowed that must be justified with a signed piece of paper.

Close

For the third consecutive day, the number of coronavirus patients in intensive care was down, with 121 fewer people in such units for a total of 6,883.

related news

France now has 90,676 confirmed cases of COVID-19 although the real number is likely far higher due to a lack of testing, the statement said.

Salomon said that if the plateau trend continues it means "we have succeeded in reaching a first step together and the lockdown is showing its first effects".

But he warned: "It remains a very high plateau... there are still many hospital admissions... It is far too early -- and not reasonable -- to make predictions about the future." French President Emmanuel Macron is due on Monday to address the nation for a third time during the crisis and is expected to announce that the lockdown will be extended beyond its current April 15 expiration date.

Macron will have to steer a careful course amid the tentative signs of improvement, telling people they must still stay at home while giving indications about how the confinement may be relaxed.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 12, 2020 07:59 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #France

most popular

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

CMIE: Unemployment skyrockets

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Flight restrictions will be lifted once we are confident that coronavirus is in control: Hardeep Singh Puri

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Coronavirus pandemic: How Mumbai is planning to battle rising challenges as cases continue to spike

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.