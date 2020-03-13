Coronavirus pandemic | Former US President Barack Obama backs event cancellations

Former United States President Barack Obama on March 13 voiced his support to cancelling events and social isolation, sharing a news piece enumerating how such measures slow the spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19).

His comment comes after the US NBA season was cancelled.

If you’re wondering whether it’s an overreaction to cancel large gatherings and public events (and I love basketball), here’s a useful primer as to why these measures can slow the spread of the virus and save lives. We have to look out for each other. https://t.co/Ld7Uc8sPTQ

— Barack Obama (@BarackObama) March 12, 2020

Obama who is active on twitter, used the platform to share his thoughts:

He followed this with an article attachment enumerating the benefits of the move.

Obama is not the only proponent of this method. When Tom Hanks announced via social media that he and his wife Rita Wilson have tested positive for the virus on March 12, he said they would be "tested, observed and isolated for as long as required.”

“Not much more to it than a one-day-at-a-time approach, no? We'll keep the world posted and updated," Hanks added.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife also announced they were self-isolating on March 12 as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms".

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on March 11, but as a precaution, the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.

Globally, there are 125,048 confirmed cases of COVID-19 and 4,613 deaths, the WHO said in its daily situation report, which cited data reported by national governments as of 10 am Central European Time (around 2:30 pm IST) on March 12.

India has 74 confirmed cases of coronavirus, of which 17 are foreign nationals, according to the health ministry.

"A recent surge in critically ill patients requiring mechanical ventilation has strained some health systems and exhausted biomedical supplies and staff. This has highlighted the need to better support health systems become ready for such a surge in cases," the WHO said.

Many believe isolating will help lessen the spread of the virus from carriers to the especially vulnerable.