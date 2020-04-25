Coronavirus pandemic | FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test kit

The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs USD 119 in the United States.
In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household.
“This is a test where under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back and get the results after that time all under the guidance of a licensed physician,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference.
Earlier this week, Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp said that its at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.
