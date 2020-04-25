App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 25, 2020 08:29 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | FDA approves first at-home COVID-19 test kit

The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs USD 119 in the United States.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a major development, the US Food and Drug Administration has approved the first at-home COVID-19 test kit, which is expected to bring coronavirus testing to the doorsteps of every household.

The first at-home test kit has been developed by LabCorp, a US company which has a network of medical laboratories across the country. It costs USD 119 in the United States.

“This is a test where under certain circumstances with doctor supervision, a test can be mailed to a patient, and the patient can perform the self-swab and then mail it back and get the results after that time all under the guidance of a licensed physician,” FDA Commissioner Stephen M Hahn told reporters at a White House news conference.

Close

Earlier this week, Adam Schechter, president and CEO of LabCorp said that its at-home collection kits are designed to make it easier and safer to test healthcare workers and first responders during this important time.

related news

The authorisation permits nasal swab specimens to be collected at home using the test home collection kit if recommended by a healthcare provider after completing a COVID-19 questionnaire, LabCorp said.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365

First Published on Apr 25, 2020 08:01 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #world #World News

most popular

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Franklin Templeton crisis: No case for redeeming other sound debt funds

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Women bear brunt of US job losses in coronavirus crisis

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Franklin Templeton fund closure: How did Santosh Kamath, the master of managing credit risk funds, lose the plot?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.