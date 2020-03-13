App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 13, 2020 10:37 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus Pandemic | Everest shut down after Nepal suspends permits over virus

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation said.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Nepal on Friday suspended permits to climb Everest because of the coronavirus pandemic, closing off the world's biggest mountain a day after China halted access from its side.

Nepal has suspended climbing on all mountains in the country and stopped issuing tourist visas, Yogesh Bhattarai, Minister for Culture Tourism and Civil Aviation said.

"The government has decided to suspend all spring expeditions and scrap permits for the time being. The decision can be reviewed after analysing the global scenario over the coming month," Bhattarai said.

First Published on Mar 13, 2020 10:33 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Everest #Nepal #World News

