Coronavirus pandemic | Emirates to suspend all passenger flights from March 26

Dubai carrier Emirates Airline announced on March 22 that it would temporarily suspend all passenger flights from March 26 in a bid to forestall the spread of coronavirus. However, SkyCargo operations will continue, said the airline.



Today we made the decision to temporarily suspend all passenger flights by 25 March 2020. SkyCargo operations will continue. This painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts. https://t.co/fkQ59ExVxA 1/3 pic.twitter.com/j7ytftExn2

— Emirates Airline (@emirates) March 22, 2020

In a series of tweets, the airline said that “this painful but pragmatic move will help Emirates Group preserve business viability and secure jobs worldwide, avoiding cuts.”

The airline apologised to its customers for the inconvenience caused. “We deeply apologize to our customers for the travel disruptions and inconvenience caused. We are committed to minimising the impact on our customers,” said the airline.

The Emirates Airline further said it will continue to watch the situation closely and will reinstate its passenger services, as soon as feasible.

“These are unprecedented times for the airline and travel industry, but we will get through it with your support,” the airline added.

The airline normally serves 159 destinations.