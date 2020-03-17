App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 17, 2020 11:43 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 to hit movement-driven sectors, disrupt supply chains: Moody's

Global automakers are also under great pressure because of their reliance on international supply chains, while gaming and non-food retail in certain regions are also exposed to supply chain disruptions, and the inevitable decline in foot traffic.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Moody's Investors Service has said that global spread of new coronavirus (Covid-19) will significantly slow economic growth, which will in turn amplify its financial impact on several key free movement-driven sectors.

"Sectors reliant on trade and the free movement of people are most exposed, such as passenger airlines, shipping, and lodging and leisure, which includes cruise lines and restaurants," Vice President - Senior Credit Officer - Benjamin Nelson at Moody's said in a statement.

Global automakers are also under great pressure because of their reliance on international supply chains, while gaming and non-food retail in certain regions are also exposed to supply chain disruptions, and the inevitable decline in foot traffic.

Close

"Companies' ability to withstand the effects of the virus will depend on its duration, and we caution that as events unfold very rapidly on a daily basis, our assessment of exposure will change over time," another Vice President - Senior Credit Officer - at Moody's Richard Morawetz said.

related news

Moody's assessment is based on its baseline scenario, which assumes a normalisation of economic activity in the second half of the year, and the ability of some companies to withstand the effects of the virus will depend on its duration.

The agency's downside scenario factors in a jump in cases and public fear that the virus will not be contained in the first half of 2020, leading to extensive and prolonged travel restrictions and quarantines, along with a prolonged slump in commodity prices.

The number of deaths around the world linked to Covid-19 has topped 7,000, after Italy announced a new surge in fatalities, with over 1,75,000 infections recorded globally so far.

In India, the number of infected cases stood at 125, as per union health ministry log.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 17, 2020 11:35 am

tags #coronavirus #Health #Moodys #World News

most popular

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus LIVE Updates: Health Min expands quarantine duration for passengers coming from UAE, Kuwait

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.