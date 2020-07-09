App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 09, 2020 08:52 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | COVID-19 cases in United States rise by over 60,000, setting single-day record

In addition to nearly 10,000 new COVID-19 cases in Florida, Texas reported over 9,500 cases and California reported more than 8,500 new infections.

Reuters
File image
File image

The United States reported more than 60,000 new COVID-19 cases on July 8, the biggest increase ever reported by a country in a single day, according to a Reuters tally.

The United States faces a bleak summer with record-breaking infections and many states forced to close parts of the economy again, leaving some workers without a paycheck.

In addition to nearly 10,000 new cases in Florida, Texas reported over 9,500 cases and California reported more than 8,500 new infections. California and Texas also each reported a record one-day increase in deaths.

Close

Follow our LIVE blog for the latest updates of the novel coronavirus pandemic

related news

It was the second day in a row that U.S. deaths climbed by more than 900 in a day, the highest levels seen since early June, according to the tally.

Tennessee, West Virginia and Utah all had record daily increases in new cases, and infections are rising in 42 out of 50 states, according to a Reuters analysis of cases for the past two weeks compared with the prior two weeks.

The U.S. tally stood at 60,020 late on July 8, with a few local governments not yet reporting.

The previous U.S. record for new cases in a day was 56,818 last Friday. The United States has reported over 3 million cases and 132,000 deaths from the virus, putting President Donald Trump's pandemic strategy under scrutiny.

Globally, cases rose to more than 12 million on July 8, with 546,000 deaths.

Click here for Moneycontrol’s full coverage of the novel coronavirus pandemic
First Published on Jul 9, 2020 08:42 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19 #United States #World News

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.