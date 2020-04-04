App
World
Last Updated : Apr 04, 2020 04:28 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | Corona beer producer halts brewing over COVID-19

The brewer said in a statement that the suspension will go into place from April 5 and that it was already in the process of scaling down production to a level at which it could resume once the suspension is lifted.

Mexico’s Grupo Modelo said on April 3 it will temporarily stop brewing Corona beer and other brands exported to 180 countries after its business activities were declared non-essential under a government order aimed at curbing the spread of the coronavirus.

The Mexican government this week declared a health emergency and ordered the suspension of non-essential activities after the number of coronavirus cases in the country surpassed 1,000. On Thursday, it reported 1,510 cases and 50 deaths.

“If the federal government considers it appropriate to issue some clarification confirming beer as an agro-industrial product, at Grupo Modelo we are ready to execute a plan with more than 75% of our staff working from home and at the same time guaranteeing the supply of beer,” the statement said.

Agriculture and food production in general are considered essential activities.

Grupo Modelo (GPMCF.PK), which is part of the brewing group Anheuser-Busch InBev, operates 11 breweries in Mexico.

First Published on Apr 4, 2020 04:28 pm

tags #Business #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

