Coronavirus pandemic | Citizens' indefatigable spirit on display across the world

Here are some pictures from around the world showacasing the spirit and mental toughness of people in dealing with the coronavirus pandemic. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/15 Countries around the world are taking increased measures to stem the spread of the deadly coronavirus. Amidst this gloom, citizens across the world are posting encouraging messages and graffiti to help people come out of this morale-sapping phase. Here we take a look at some of those images from across the world. (Image: Reuters) 2/15 Healthcare workers exit Mount Sinai Hospital in Manhattan past messages of thanks written on the sidewalk during the outbreak of the coronavirus in New York, U.S., April 7, 2020. (Image: Reuters) 3/15 A sign displaying a message warning that the virus is on the street is seen on an empty avenue in Brazil. (Image: Reuters) 4/15 Artist Rachel List paints a mural depicting the spread of the coronavirus disease in Pontefract, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 5/15 A message reading "Together we can all win" is displayed at the Tokyo Skytree, after Prime Minister Shinzo Abe declared a state of emergency. (Image: Reuters) 6/15 Men wearing face masks ride past a mural conveying gratitude to the country's medical workers at a road in Depok, south of Jakarta, Indonesia. (Image: Reuters) 7/15 A woman wearing a protective face mask walks past a message painted on a boarded up business in downtown in Vancouver. (Image: AP) 8/15 Swiss army soldier Arthur, waves next to a big heart made with flowers with the message for you (pour vous) to thank medical workers at the bottom of the hospital building of the HiB Hospital (Hopital intercantonal de la Broye) because of the coronavirus outbreak, in Payerne, Switzerland. (Image: AP) 9/15 Messages are pictured on the happiness board in the intensive care unit (ICU) in a hospital during the coronavirus outbreak in Payerne, Switzerland. (Image: Reuters) 10/15 A man wearing a face mask walks past graffiti in Milan, Italy. (Image: Reuters) 11/15 Little girl poses in front of a mural in tribute to the NHS painted by artist Rachel List on the wall of the Horse Vaults pub in Pontefract, Britain. (Image: Reuters) 12/15 Residents write "stay home" with their mobile phones as they stand on the balcony of their apartment block in Brussels, Belgium. (Image: Reuters) 13/15 A man passes graffiti under a bridge in Vienna, Austria, reminding to wash hands to be safe from COVID-19 pandemic. (Image: Reuters) 14/15 The message "Merci" in tribute of those on the frontline to fight the coronavirus disease, is seen on the facade of the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France. (Image: Reuters) 15/15 A message written on the garage door of a home in Arvada, Colo, as a statewide stay-at-home order remains in effect in an effort to reduce the spread of the new coronavirus. (Image: AP) First Published on Apr 8, 2020 03:44 pm