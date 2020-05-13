Coronavirus pandemic | China tried to stop WHO from declaring COVID-19 a 'global emergency', says CIA report

The United States’ Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) has suggested that China tried to prevent the World Health Organisation (WHO) from declaring the novel coronavirus outbreak a pandemic.

According to Newsweek, a CIA report claims that China had threatened to stop cooperating with the global health watchdog if they declared the pandemic outbreak a 'global health emergency'. This incident allegedly took place back in January, when countries like China, Spain, and Italy had already reported CVOID-19 cases in thousands.

The first COVID-19 infection was reported from Wuhan in December 2019, following which it gradually spread to more than 180 countries, killing nearly 3,00,000 people. At present, the US is the worst-affected nation in the world, reporting more than 1.4 million cases of coronavirus infection, of which 83,000 have died already.

US President Donald Trump has been launching scathing verbal attacks on China, holding the country responsible for the pandemic outbreak that has also greatly affected economies across the world. He and other conspiracy theorists have even suggested that the pathogen spread after an experiment on biological warfare inside a laboratory in Wuhan went awry.

The CIA’s allegations can well become the new flashpoint in the US-China verbal spat. Also, this is the second such report hinting at Beijing’s nefarious plans to downplay the magnitude of the health crisis. Earlier, a German intelligence report had suggested the same, claiming Chinese leader Xi Jinping had intervened personally to deter the WHO from declaring the novel coronavirus disease a pandemic.

WHO officials have, however, vehemently junked all such claims, and WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus has repeatedly stated that China should not be blamed for the pandemic outbreak.

Commenting on the allegations, WHO spokesperson Christian Lindmeier said: "We don't comment on specific discussions with member states but we can say that at all times during the pandemic, the WHO has acted in accordance with its mandate as an evidence-based technical organization focusing on protecting all people, everywhere. The WHO bases its recommendations on science, public health best practices, evidence, data, and the advice of independent experts."

Meanwhile, Trump has been turning a deaf ear to all such statements and publicly referring to the pathogen as China virus while claiming that the WHO is partial in its treatment towards Beijing.