Coronavirus pandemic | China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

China's trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated, the customs said on Tuesday.
Asked about the implementation of the phase 1 trade deal with the United States, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told a news conference that imports of agricultural producers were increasing.
But Li added that the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored.
First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:05 am