you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 11:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | China says difficulties facing trade cannot be underestimated

Reuters @moneycontrolcom
Representative image

China's trade showed some signs of recovery in March as domestic demand returns to normal, but difficulties facing foreign trade cannot be underestimated, the customs said on Tuesday.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Asked about the implementation of the phase 1 trade deal with the United States, customs spokesman Li Kuiwen told a news conference that imports of agricultural producers were increasing.

Close

But Li added that the negative impact from the coronavirus outbreak cannot be ignored.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 11:05 am

tags #China #coronavirus #trade #World News

