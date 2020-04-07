App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 07, 2020 07:41 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas

Soldiers wear protective suits before the arrival of Brazilians repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, at the Annapolis Air Force Base, in Anapolis city, Goias state, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Beto Barata)
Soldiers wear protective suits before the arrival of Brazilians repatriated from Wuhan, China, the epicenter of the coronavirus, at the Annapolis Air Force Base, in Anapolis city, Goias state, Brazil, Feb. 9, 2020. (AP Photo/Beto Barata)

China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:35 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Covid-19 #World News

