Coronavirus pandemic | China reports no new COVID-19 deaths for first time

Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas
China on Tuesday reported no new coronavirus deaths for the first time since it started publishing figures in January, the National Health Commission said.
Cases in mainland China have been dwindling since March, but the country faces a second wave of infections brought in from overseas, with health officials reporting nearly 1,000 imported cases in total.Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!
First Published on Apr 7, 2020 07:35 am