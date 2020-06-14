App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 14, 2020 09:56 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | China reports 66 new COVID-19 cases after sudden spike in Beijing

Beijing has tightened COVID-19 control measures after the newly confirmed cases by local transmission.

PTI
Representative image
Representative image

China has reported 66 new coronavirus cases, the largest since the disease was controlled in its first epicentre Wuhan in April, prompting the authorities to go into a "wartime" mode to stem the spread of COVID-19 in the capital Beijing which has seen a sudden spike in the number of infections, health officials said on June 14.

The officials of the China's National Health Commission (NHC) said that 57 new confirmed COVID-19 infections, including 38 domestically transmitted, were reported on June 13.

Also on Saturday, nine new asymptomatic cases were reported, it said. Currently, 103 people with asymptomatic symptoms are kept under quarantine.

Close

Asymptomatic cases, also known as silent spreaders, pose a problem as the patients are tested COVID-19 positive but develop no symptoms such as fever, cough or sore throat. However, they pose a risk of spreading the disease to others.

related news

Of the domestically transmitted cases, 36 were reported in Beijing and two in Liaoning Province, the NHC said in its daily report.

Beijing has reported 46 cases in the last few days, taking the officials by surprise.

As of June 13, the overall confirmed cases on the mainland had reached 83,132, including 129 patients who are still being treated, with one in severe condition.

Coronavirus LIVE updates

Altogether, 78,369 people have been discharged after recovery and 4,634 people have died of the disease, the NHC said.

Beijing has tightened COVID-19 control measures after the newly confirmed cases by local transmission.

Given the new cases, the city has suspended a major wholesale food and vegetable market and strengthened control measures to resolutely contain the spread of the epidemic.

With 46 people testing positive for the novel coronavirus in the last three days in Beijing after a period of lull, officials in the Chinese capital have initiated "wartime" measures, focusing on a wholesale food market where the new cluster of infections were reported from.

The new cases at Xinfadi wholesale food market has raised concern among the people as it supplies 90 per cent of the capital's vegetables and meat products catering to about 20 million people.

Along with the Xinfadi market, six other markets were closed on Saturday.

Officials in Beijing found the coronavirus strand on a chopping board of imported salmon at the Xinfadi market following which the fish stocks were removed from Chaoshifa market, Carrefour and Wumart stores in the city.

Forty environmental samples collected at the Xinfadi market also tested positive.

Testing of some 10,000 people who had connections to the market began after six confirmed cases of COVID-19 were reported on Friday, following a single new confirmed case on Thursday.

The new cases have brought a sense of disquiet in Beijing which in the last two months was being projected as safe.

The government went ahead with its ten-day Parliament session and officially relaxed the guard with the municipal council recommending the people to do away with masks.

In response to the emergency, Fengtai district has been put on "wartime" activity with close management of the 11 residential areas around Xinfadi market. Officials are manning the area at all hours, according to a media report.

The official media here has reported that China Southern flight from Dhaka to Guangzhou was suspended for 4 weeks, after 17 passengers tested positive for the coronavirus.

Follow our full coverage on COVID-19 here.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on Jun 14, 2020 09:51 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation

Amit Shah holds meeting with Delhi LG Anil Baijal, CM Arvind Kejriwal on COVID-19 situation

Coronavirus pandemic | India registers record jump in COVID-19 cases; toll rises over 9,000

Coronavirus pandemic | India registers record jump in COVID-19 cases; toll rises over 9,000

For Gulabo Sitabo, is the deal with Amazon Prime just right?

For Gulabo Sitabo, is the deal with Amazon Prime just right?

most popular

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

In pics | Notable Indian personalities who died during the coronavirus lockdown

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Petrol, Diesel prices hiked by 57 and 59 paise per litre respectively in sixth increase in a row

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Drones, contact tracing apps became more acceptable during COVID-19 than ever before: India at UN

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.