Coronavirus pandemic | China makes it tougher to research on origin of COVID-19: Report

The Chinese government is looking to muzzle research on the origin of the novel coronavirus, as per a CNN report.

The government has issued a directive under which all academic papers on COVID-19 will be subject to extra vetting before being submitted for publication, it reported.

Two Chinese universities—the Fudan University in Shanghai and the China University of Geoscience in Wuhan, posted the central government notice online before deleting it. The cached version from the geoscience university remained.

The issue has become “politically sensitive”, the report said. A source told the publication, “I think it is a coordinated effort from (the) Chinese government to control (the) narrative, and paint it as if the outbreak did not originate in China. I don't think they will really tolerate any objective study to investigate the origination of this disease."

This seems to be a new development as a researcher from Hong Kong who collaborated with two mainland researchers for their paper said they had faced no such diktats in February.

The publication has reached out to the Chinese Foreign Ministry for a comment on the story.

As per the notice which was removed from the web, the Ministry of Education’s science and technology department, "academic papers about tracing the origin of the virus must be strictly and tightly managed."

The papers will now be required to be sent to the ministry’s science and technology department, which will forward it to a task force under the State Council for vetting. Only after feedback from this task force can paper be sent to journals for publication.

Other coronavirus and COVID-19 papers will also be vetted for “academic value of the study and timing of publishing”, the report added.

The notice said these instructions were issued during a meeting of the State Council task force on prevention and control of COVID-19, held on March 25.

Chinese researcher David Hui Shu-cheong - who, with a team of mainland Chinese researchers, published a clinical analysis of COVID-19 cases in the New England Journal of Medicine in February - told the publication there were no such restrictions then.

Yanzhong Huang, a senior fellow for global health at the Washington-based Council on Foreign Relations told CNN, “It is no surprise that the government seeks to control related scientific research … the danger is that when scientific research is subject to the needs of those in power, it further undermines the credibility of the government narrative, making accusations of underreporting and misinformation more convincing."

In China, research papers on the coronavirus are already subjected to layers of vetting after they are submitted to Chinese academic journals, according to Wang Lan, the editorial director of the Chinese Journal of Epidemiology.