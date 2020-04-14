App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 14, 2020 09:12 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic | China March yuan-denominated exports down 3.5% y/y, imports up 2.4%

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

China's yuan-denominated exports in March fell 3.5%% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed on Tuesday, as the global coronavirus health crisis paralysed economic activity at home and many other countries.

COVID-19 pandemic LIVE updates

Imports rose 2.4% year-on-year, which left China with a trade surplus of 130 billion yuan ($18.46 billion) last month, according to Reuters calculations based on customs data.

For the first quarter, exports declined 11.4% from a year earlier, while imports dropped 0.7%, according to the customs.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Apr 14, 2020 09:09 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Exports #imports #World News

