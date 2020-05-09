App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 09, 2020 07:58 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID 19 data from world: Pompeo

"I have seen a significant amount of evidence that suggests that the lab was underperforming, that there were security risks at the lab and that the virus could well have emanated from there," Pompeo told Ben Shapiro in an interview.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Mike Pompeo
Mike Pompeo

China continues to hide and obfuscate COVID-19 data from the world, US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said on Friday, asserting that he has seen a significant amount of evidence suggesting that a laboratory in the Chinese city of Wuhan was underperforming and the virus could well have emanated from there.

"I have seen a significant amount of evidence that suggests that the lab was underperforming, that there were security risks at the lab and that the virus could well have emanated from there," Pompeo told Ben Shapiro in an interview.

"But I am happy to suspend the decision about that. What we need are answers. There are still people dying," he said.

By Friday, more than 78,000 Americans had died and 13 lakh tested positive for the coronavirus. Globally, more than 273,000 people have died and 39 lakh tested positive for the disease.

The American economy and those of the rest of the world have come to a standstill.

"We have got an economy now that is really struggling and it is all a direct result of the Chinese Communist Party covering up, hiding information, having doctors who wanted to tell the story about where this began, how patient zero was formed and how it emanated from that person, and yet we cannot get 0those answers," Pompeo said.

"Even now, 120-plus days on from the Chinese Communist Party knowing about this virus, they continue to hide and obfuscate the data from the American people and from the world's best scientists," he said.

It is pretty astounding, Pompeo said, when asked if the Chinese government is attempting to stymie any sort of investigation into what happened in their country.

"Whether it was the Australians who simply said, 'Boy, we need an investigation,' the ambassador there -- the Chinese ambassador to Australia -- said, 'Well, we are going to threaten you economically.' We have seen them do the same thing to the EU, when they were about to put out a statement, began to put economic pressure on them," he said.

"This is the worst of Chinese adventurism. We have seen this. We have seen the Chinese Communist Party do this before, threaten small countries, use economic power to exert their influence," Pompeo said.

"It is not how nations that want to truly be transparent, truly be part of the international system -- it is not how they behave. I regret that they have done it because we still have an ongoing crisis. We still do not know where this virus began other than to say we know it came out of Wuhan," he said.

First Published on May 9, 2020 07:37 am

