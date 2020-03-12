Coronavirus pandemic: Canada PM Justin Trudeau working from home as wife tested for COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire-Trudeau's symptoms have subsided since she got back from Britain on March 11, but as a precaution the prime minister "will spend the day in briefings, phone calls and virtual meetings from home," according to a statement.
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his wife announced they were self-isolating on March 12 as she undergoes tests for the new coronavirus after returning from a speaking engagement with "mild flu-like symptoms".
First Published on Mar 12, 2020 10:15 pm