Coronavirus pandemic | Build supply chains here: Donald Trump on COVID-19 lesson

One of the lessons to be learnt from the novel coronavirus pandemic is that the United States should build the supply chains inside the country, President Donald Trump has said.

Trump's remarks assume significance amid the disruption in the supply chain and America's dependence on other countries on items of basic necessities and pharmaceuticals, including anti-malarial drug hydroxychloroquine that is cited by him as a viable therapeutic to the deadly COVID-19.

The US imports a majority of its pharmaceutical products from India and China.

"This pandemic has reaffirmed the importance of keeping vital supply chains at home," he said on Monday at the daily White House news conference. "We cannot outsource our independence. We cannot be reliant on foreign nations."

"If we have learned one thing, it's let's do it here, let's build it here, let's make it here. We have got the greatest country in the world. We have got to start bringing our supply chains back," the president said.

Trump has been underscoring the need to manufacture things in the US even since his presidential campaign and his policy has been 'Make in America'.

"Let's put it all together and I like making it right here in the USA," he said. "I think we have learned a lot about that and especially may be when it comes to pharmaceutical products."

Meanwhile, Senators Tom Carper and Pat Toomey sent a letter to United States Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer, urging the Trump administration to provide tariff exclusions for American manufacturers making much-needed medical and personal protective equipment.