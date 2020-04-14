Coronavirus pandemic | Britain to remain in lockdown till at least May 7: Report

British foreign minister Dominic Raab is set to announce on Thursday that the lockdown in the country will stay in place until at least May 7, the Times reported.

Raab, deputising for Prime Minister Boris Johnson who is recovering from COVID-19, earlier on Monday said he did not expect the government to make any changes to the lockdown measures currently in place until it was confident they could be made safely.

A total of 11,329 people have died in hospitals across the UK after testing positive for coronavirus, according to a health ministry statement on Monday.