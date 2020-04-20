Coronavirus pandemic | Boston Globe prints 16 pages of obituaries

Readers got a deeper insight into the global health crisis that the world is battling at present, especially America -- which is engaged in a tedious fight to contain the number of novel coronavirus cases – when a leading daily published a list of obituaries that seemed never-ending.

The print edition of leading American daily Boston Globe, on April 19, published 16 pages of obituaries. The staggering number of paid death notices included names of deceased persons from across Massachusetts and 14 other states that have been reeling under the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts alone has registered more than 38,000 COVID-19 positive cases already, of which, 1,700 have succumbed to the deadly disease. Though all the obituaries published on April 19 in Boston Globe were not of COVID-19 patients, several of them were.

There are 16 full pages of death notices in today's paper Globe. Last week, there were 12. Before that, I don't think I'd ever seen more than 4 or 5. Please continue to #stayhome if you can. #StayHomeSaveLives

— Joyce Linehan (@ashmont) April 19, 2020



a month ago a video from Bergamo Italy showed page after page of obituaries ... Boston Globe Obituaries April 19, 2020

15 Pages.

and we are not yet at the point on the curve that Bergamo was when the video was made https://t.co/zuJplodb85 #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/9kkVhBm7SK — Mulcahy for Congress (@aVoice4MA6) April 19, 2020



The Boston Globe had 15 pages of obituaries today

Let that sink in — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) April 19, 2020



Also, thank you to all for sharing the link to the Italian one from a few weeks ago, which I had also seen/shared and that crushed me back then. Since I live in the Boston area, I wanted to share what my local newspaper, which is doing an outstanding job, published today.

— Julio Ricardo Varela (@julito77) April 12, 2020



15 pages of obituaries in The Boston Globe today. pic.twitter.com/DdcWiy2hvx

— Nancy Palmer (@npalmerrothman) April 19, 2020

Several Twitter users took to the social media platform to discuss how they have never seen obituary listings take up so many pages of a newspaper.