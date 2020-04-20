App
HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 08:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Boston Globe prints 16 pages of obituaries

Several Twitter users took to the social media platform to discuss how they have never seen obituary listings take up so many pages of a newspaper.

Jagyaseni Biswas

Readers got a deeper insight into the global health crisis that the world is battling at present, especially America -- which is engaged in a tedious fight to contain the number of novel coronavirus cases – when a leading daily published a list of obituaries that seemed never-ending.

For live updates on coronavirus, click here

The print edition of leading American daily Boston Globe, on April 19, published 16 pages of obituaries. The staggering number of paid death notices included names of deceased persons from across Massachusetts and 14 other states that have been reeling under the novel coronavirus outbreak.

Massachusetts alone has registered more than 38,000 COVID-19 positive cases already, of which, 1,700 have succumbed to the deadly disease. Though all the obituaries published on April 19 in Boston Globe were not of COVID-19 patients, several of them were.

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 08:50 pm

tags #coronavirus cases #Coronavirus pandemic

