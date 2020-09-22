Coronavirus pandemic | Boris Johnson announces new restrictions in England that may last for 6 months

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Boris Johnson has announced a slew of coronavirus restrictions for England in the wake of a fresh spike in the number of COVID-19 infections.

These new measures to contain coronavirus spread may last for six months, if there is no improvement in the pandemic situation, Boris Johnson told UK Parliament on September 22.

The UK Prime Minister has confirmed that pubs, bars, and other hospitality venues will have to close at 10 pm starting September 24. He also urged the people of England to work from home if possible.

Johnson has assured that “this is by no means a return to the full lockdown in March, we are not issuing instructions to stay at home", adding that schools and businesses would stay open.

Speaking in the House of Commons, he also announced a ban on indoor team sports and cancelled plans to allow partial return of sports fans to stadiums from October 1.

Only 15 guests will be allowed at wedding celebrations now, which is half of what was previously allowed. However, up to 30 mourners will be allowed at funerals in England, reported The Guardian.

Several pockets of Britain are already under the coronavirus lockdown and the government has announced steeper fines for those flouting self-isolation rules. At present, to ensure social distancing, people are allowed to meet up only in the groups of six.

The new measures were announced after the chief medical and scientific advisors of the UK warned of alarming coronavirus spread across the country.

Scientific advisor Sir Patrick Vallance had said with “cases doubling almost every seven days”, the UK could be reporting 50,000 new COVID-19 cases daily by mid-October, if the virus spread continues at this rate.

(With agency inputs)