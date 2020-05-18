App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : May 18, 2020 04:18 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus pandemic | Ahead of WHO meet, 100+ countries, including India, back calls for probe into COVID-19 origin

The virus originated in Wuhan, China, but officials in Beijing have hinted more than once that it could have originated elsewhere.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The resolution to seek a probe into the origins of coronavirus, and COVID-19, the disease that it causes, has gained the support of over 123 countries, including India, documents filed before the biggest annual event of the World Health Organisation (WHO) show.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the World Health Assembly, which is meeting today virtually, will be wrapped up in two days, but will meet again once the COVID-19 pandemic has been controlled.

The resolution, drafted by European Union, seeks a probe into the source of the virus and how it came to infect human population. The virus originated in Wuhan, China, but officials in Beijing have hinted more than once that it could have originated elsewhere.

China has come under increasing global pressure over lack of transparency in its handling of the coronavirus pandemic. Ever since the virus came to light in Wuhan in December last year, speculation has been rife on whether the viral strain originated from the Wuhan Institute of Virology or from its nearby Huanan Seafood Market.

related news

The resolution, according to the newspaper, not only puts China's role under scrutiny, but also asks questions of WHO, and in particular the director general of the organisation, Todros Ghebreyesus.

The draft resolution, the report states, asks the WHO chief to start an impartial and independent "evaluation" of the effectiveness of resources at WHO's disposal.

Meanwhile, because Australia is one of the co-sponsors of the resolution, China has accused it of parroting the US in its call for an inquiry to determine the origins of COVID-19 and warned that pursuing the investigation could spark a Chinese consumer boycott of students and tourists visiting Australia as well as of sales of major exports, including beef and wine.

First Published on May 18, 2020 04:18 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #WHO #world

