Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas," he told in a virtual briefing.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible," he said.

