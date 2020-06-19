App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 19, 2020 09:00 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus pandemic accelerating, warns WHO head Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus

"Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas," Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told in a virtual briefing.

Reuters

The global coronavirus pandemic is accelerating, with Thursday's 150,000 new cases the highest in a single day, World Health Organization (WHO) director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said.

"Almost half of the cases reported were from the Americas," he told in a virtual briefing.

"The world is in a new and dangerous phase ... the virus is still spreading fast, it is still deadly, and most people are still susceptible," he said.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.

First Published on Jun 19, 2020 08:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus #WHO #World News

