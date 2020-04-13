Coronavirus pandemic | 70 vaccines in development globally, 3 being tested in human trials: WHO

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said there are over 70 coronavirus vaccines in development globally, out of which three are "in clinical evaluation" or, in other words, are being tested in human trials.

The experimental vaccine being developed by CanSino Biological Inc and Beijing Institute of Biotechnology is furthermost in in the clinical process, having reached phase 2, according to a WHO document.

The other vaccines — being developed by Inovio Pharmaceuticals and Moderna Inc separately — are in phase 1, according to the document. A Bloomberg report said both companies are US-based drugmakers.

Also Read: J&J to start human testing of coronavirus vaccine by September

The document also shows that big pharma companies, such as Pfizer and Sanofi, have vaccine candidates that are in pre-clinical stage.

According to the Bloomberg report, Moderna received approval to move on to human trials in March, allowing it to skip years of animal trials. The report also states that Inovio began its human trials last week.

Earlier, J&J had said the company would be starting human trials of its experimental coronavirus vaccine by September and make it ready for emergency use in early 2021.