App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 21, 2020 10:25 AM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus pandemic | 100% workforce, excluding essential services, must stay home to combat COVID-19: NY Governor

"I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others," Cuomo said.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo on Friday ordered that all employees of all non-essential businesses must stay at home and urged residents to stay indoors as much as possible as the coronavirus cases in the state reached over 6,800.

"I will sign an Executive Order mandating that 100% of workforce must stay home, excluding essential services. This order excludes pharmacies, grocery stores, and others," Cuomo said.

He also announced Matilda's Law, named after his mother, to mandate people aged 70+ and those with compromised immune systems to remain indoors and pre-screen visitors by taking temperature.

Close

Visitors should wear masks and stay 6 feet away from others, he said.

related news

"I call it Matilda's Law. My mother's name is Matilda. Everybody's mother, father, sister, friend (are) in a vulnerable population – this is about protecting them. What you do, highly affects their health and wellbeing," Cuomo said.

The Governor ordered cancellation of all non-essential gatherings of any size for any reason.

He said if people do go out for reasons such as buying groceries, they are required to stay six feet away from each other.

"We are laser focused on protecting those most at risk," Cuomo said.

Total COVID-19 cases in the US now stand at 10,442 and there have been 150 fatalities.

Cuomo said public transportation will keep running for nurses, doctors, law enforcement officers and other essential personnel.

"Everyone else: Limit the use of public transportation to only when absolutely necessary," he said, adding that such measures will put the state in "PAUSE - Policies, Assure, Uniform, Safety for Everyone".

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 21, 2020 09:20 am

tags #coronavirus #World News

most popular

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus Highlights: West Bengal reports first COVID-19 case; GoAir suspends international operations for one month

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

Coronavirus pandemic: ‘It's the end of the world’ - REM’s apocalyptic song tops charts again

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

'Game of Thrones' star Kristofer Hivju says he tested positive for COVID-19

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.