Coronavirus outbreak: WHO recommends steps for prevention

The death toll from the novel coronavirus outbreak in China increased to 106 on January 28. Nearly 1,300 new cases have been confirmed.

This has taken the total number of confirmed cases to over 4,000 across China.

As of January 28, many cases have also been confirmed outside China: Thailand (7), Japan (3), South Korea (3), the United States (3), Vietnam (2), Singapore (4), Malaysia (3), Nepal (1), France (3), Australia (4) and Sri Lanka (1).

The World Health Organisation (WHO) on January 27 admitted an error in its assessment of the global risk of the virus in China, saying it was "high" and not "moderate".

What is the Coronavirus?

The coronavirus is a family of viruses that are known to cause illnesses like the common cold to more severe diseases such as Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS).

A novel coronavirus (CoV) is a new strain of coronavirus that has not been identified before in humans. This particular virus is called ‘2019-nCoV’.

Symptoms

While it depends on the type of virus, common symptoms are respiratory symptoms, fever, cough, shortness of breath and difficulty in breathing.

In more severe cases, infection can cause pneumonia, severe acute respiratory syndrome, kidney failure and even death.

Some coronaviruses can be transmitted from person to person. This usually happens after close contact with an infected patient.

Here are the dos and don’ts:

>Avoiding close contact with people suffering from acute respiratory infections.

> Avoid close contact with people who are unwell or showing symptoms of illness.

> Frequent hand-washing, especially after direct contact with ill people or their environment.

> Avoiding unprotected contact with farm or wild animals.

> Avoid contact with live animals and consumption of raw or undercooked meat.

> Avoid travel to live animal markets or animals slaughterhouses.

> People with symptoms of acute respiratory infection should practice cough etiquette, which includes maintaining one's distance while coughing, covering coughs and sneezes with disposable tissues or clothing, and washing one's hands after coughing and sneezing.

> Don’t travel in case of sickness.

> Indian government has advised citizens to avoid all "no-essential travel to China".