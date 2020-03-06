Coronavirus outbreak: Venice becomes a mere shadow of itself

Here are a few pictures to show how coronavirus has left the city’s famed tourism hotspots deserted as holidaymakers stay home. Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom 1/11 The Venice Carnival, an annual cultural extravaganza in the City of Water, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year as the period marks the start of peak season in the city. However, the city has become a shell of itself as travellers are avoiding it following the deadly outbreak. Here are a few pictures to show how coronavirus has left the city’s famed tourism hotspots deserted as holidaymakers stay home. (Image: Reuters) 2/11 Venice carnival celebrations were cut short by the regional president to control the outbreak of coronavirus in Europe. (Image: Reuters) 3/11 Tourists and residents are staying away from Venice’s famed canals. (Image: Reuters) 4/11 Gondoliers wait for customers near St. Mark’s square as the city is seeing fewer travellers. (Image: AP) 5/11 Tourists enjoy a meal at a near-empty restaurant in Venice. (Image: AP) 6/11 An empty water bus. The coronavirus outbreak is taking a heavy toll on the tourism sector. (Image: Reuters) 7/11 A man in a protective suit sanitises a water taxi as a precautionary measure against coronavirus infection. (Image: Reuters) 8/11 A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant at St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Image: Reuters) 9/11 A shop assistant sits idle as the outbreak had led to a decrease in customers (Image: AP) 10/11 Tourists wearing protective masks click pictures of city landmarks. (Image: AP) 11/11 Empty gondolas are seen docked in Venice. (Image: Reuters) First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:21 am