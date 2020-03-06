App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 06, 2020 08:21 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Venice becomes a mere shadow of itself

Here are a few pictures to show how coronavirus has left the city’s famed tourism hotspots deserted as holidaymakers stay home.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
The Venice Carnival, an annual cultural extravaganza in the City of Water, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year as the period marks the start of peak season in the city. However the city has become a shell of itself as travelers are avoiding it following the deadly outbreak. Here are a few pictures to show how coronavirus has left the city’s famed tourism hotspots deserted as holidaymakers stay home. (Image: Reuters)
1/11

The Venice Carnival, an annual cultural extravaganza in the City of Water, draws tens of thousands of visitors every year as the period marks the start of peak season in the city. However, the city has become a shell of itself as travellers are avoiding it following the deadly outbreak. Here are a few pictures to show how coronavirus has left the city’s famed tourism hotspots deserted as holidaymakers stay home. (Image: Reuters)

Venice carnival celebrations were cut short by the regional president to control the outbreak of coronavirus in Europe. (Image: Reuters)
2/11

Venice carnival celebrations were cut short by the regional president to control the outbreak of coronavirus in Europe. (Image: Reuters)

Tourists and residents are staying away from Venice’s famed canal. (Image: Reuters)
3/11

Tourists and residents are staying away from Venice’s famed canals. (Image: Reuters)

Gondoliers wait for customers near St. Mark’s square as the city is seeing less travelers. (Image: AP)
4/11

Gondoliers wait for customers near St. Mark’s square as the city is seeing fewer travellers. (Image: AP)

Tourists enjoy a meal in an almost empty restaurant in Venice as virus takes hold (Image: AP)
5/11

Tourists enjoy a meal at a near-empty restaurant in Venice. (Image: AP)

An empty water bus after the spread of coronavirus. (Image: Reuters)
6/11

An empty water bus. The coronavirus outbreak is taking a heavy toll on the tourism sector. (Image: Reuters)

A man in protective suit sanitises a water taxi as a measure of safety against coronavirus outbreak. (Image: Reuters)
7/11

A man in a protective suit sanitises a water taxi as a precautionary measure against coronavirus infection. (Image: Reuters)

Waiter waits for customers in a restaurant at St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Image: AP)
8/11

A waiter waits for customers at a restaurant at St. Mark’s Square in Venice. (Image: Reuters)

A shop assistant sits idle as the outbreak had led to decrease in customers (Image: AP)
9/11

A shop assistant sits idle as the outbreak had led to a decrease in customers (Image: AP)

Tourists wearing protective masks click pictures of city landmarks. (Image: AP)
10/11

Tourists wearing protective masks click pictures of city landmarks. (Image: AP)

Empty gondolas are seen docked in Venice. (Image: Reuters)
11/11

Empty gondolas are seen docked in Venice. (Image: Reuters)

First Published on Mar 6, 2020 08:21 am

tags #coronavirus #coronavirus outbreak #Slideshow #Tourism industry #world

