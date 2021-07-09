Coronavirus outbreak started from lab in Wuhan, China? Check what this German expert has to say

A file image of the Wuhan Institute of Virology in Wuhan, China (Image: AFP)

A German expert has said the coronavirus laboratory leak theory is "highly unlikely," but cannot be ruled out, China's state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

"The high-security laboratories have special comprehensive safety technology" and "these protective measures are standard in such laboratories worldwide," Thomas C. Mettenleiter, president of Friedrich Loeffler Institute, told Focus Online.

"But there is, of course, the human factor. Mistakes can simply happen," Mettenleiter added.

"We don't know where the pathogen came from...I don't believe that a deliberate change in the pathogen took place, but I can't rule out this hypothesis 100 percent either," the expert said.

Scientists have been investigating the origins of SAR-CoV-2, the virus that causes the COVID-19 disease. The theory that the coronavirus outbreak emerged from a laboratory accident in Wuhan, and not from an animal, has recently gained traction.

However, there is no evidence so far to support the hypothesis.

CNN recently reported that according to a group of 20 experts, the coronavirus pandemic almost certainly originated from an animal.

"There is currently no evidence that SARS-CoV-2 has a laboratory origin. There is no evidence that any early cases had any connection to the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV), in contrast to the clear epidemiological links to animal markets in Wuhan, nor evidence that the Wuhan Institute of Virology possessed or worked on a progenitor of SARS-CoV-2 prior to the pandemic," the scientists said in a preprint review.

The first cases of SAR-CoV-2 infection were reported in December 2019 in Wuhan, the capital of China's Hubei province.

The WHO had in March published a report saying it was "extremely unlikely" that the virus originated in a laboratory incident, and it most likely emerged from an animal.

However, there have been calls for further investigations into the beginnings of the COVID-19 pandemic. United States President Joe Biden had in May ordered intelligence officials to investigate the origins of COVID-19, asking them to submit a report within 90 days.