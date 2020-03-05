App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 01:24 PM IST | Source: AP

No money for masterpieces: Louvre bans cash over coronavirus fears

The Louvre's move could bring it into conflict with the Bank of France, which said refusing cash is illegal and unnecessary.

Associated Press

The Louvre is no longer taking cash, because of the coronavirus outbreak.

The world's most-visited museum is shifting to card-only payments as part of new measures that helped persuade employees worried about getting sick to return to work on March 4.

Louvre workers who guard Leonardo da Vinci's "Mona Lisa" and other masterpieces walked off the job on March 1, fearful of being contaminated by the museum's flow of tourists from around the world.

The Louvre's move could bring it into conflict with the Bank of France, which said refusing cash is illegal and unnecessary.

Close

Fears that banknotes might be vectors of disease aren't restricted to the Louvre.

related news

At the Versailles Palace, another huge tourist draw on the outskirts of Paris, employees also are worrying about handling banknotes and tickets during the virus epidemic, although the former residence of French royalty still takes cash for now.

Public health historian Patrick Zylberman says the fear of getting diseases from money is age-old. In the Middle Ages, banknotes were cleansed with smoke because it was thought their use contributed to the spread of plague, Zylberman said. Egypt also smoked banknotes during a 1940s cholera epidemic, he said.

Zylberman laughed when told of the Louvre's new refusal of cash payments from the museum's tens of thousands of daily visitors.

"It's a bit risible to go backwards by several centuries and act as our predecessors did in the 17th century," he said. "That shows how nervous people are during an epidemic."

But the Bank of France said said vendors aren't allowed to refuse cash payments because banknotes are legal tender and because banks from the 19-country eurozone regularly test them to see if they present a danger to public health.

"There is no proof that the coronavirus has been spread by euro banknotes," the bank said in a statement to The Associated Press.

The Louvre's decision to only accept bank cards for payments was among the anti-virus measures laid out in detail in a document sent to staff on March 3 and seen by the AP.

The Louvre confirmed on March 4 that the museum will no longer accept cash, although it also noted that half of its tickets sales already take place online.

"Cash is finished," said Andre Sacristin, a union representative at the Louvre. "It is a temporary measure during the epidemic."

"Money is very dirty and a vector of bacteria," Sacristin added. "It's hand-to-hand and there are direct physical contacts."

Louvre employees will also be distanced from the snaking line of visitors in the room where the "Mona Lisa" is displayed. Instead of rubbing shoulders with visitors in the room itself, workers will be posted at entrances and on the edges of the habitually large crowds waiting to see the iconic portrait.

There have also been discussions between Eiffel Tower workers and managers over the use of banknotes, but no decision has been made.

At the Versailles Palace, union representative Damien Bodereau said staff members also are worried about handling cash and "worried about checking tickets."

But refusing cash might not be practical, because "some people don't have bank cards," he said. "It could be complicated."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 01:24 pm

tags #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #world

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.