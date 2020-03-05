App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 02:14 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak: Japan to quarantine visitors from China, South Korea, says report

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from COVID-19, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Japan plans to quarantine people coming from China and South Korea for two weeks to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus, the Yomiuri daily reported on March 5.

The newspaper said that everyone coming from the two countries will be quarantined at medical or other facilities and the government will ask Chinese and Korean tourists to refrain from visiting Japan and will suspend their visas.

The daily gave no details on its source for the report but said Prime Minister Shinzo Abe would announce the measures at a meeting later today of a cabinet-level task force on the outbreak.

Close

More than 95,000 people have been infected and over 3,200 have died worldwide from COVID-19, which has now reached some 80 countries and territories.

related news

The Yomiuri said the government will limit the landing of flights from China and South Korea to two airports, Narita and Kansai International.

The arrival of passengers on ships will be suspended, the daily said.

The reported decision comes as Japan steps up its response to the outbreak, which has infected over 1,000 people in Japan, including more than 700 on a cruise ship put in quarantine offshore.

Six domestic deaths have been linked to the virus, along with six from the cruise ship.

Abe's government has come in for criticism of its response to the outbreak, particularly on the cruise ship, and in recent days has stepped up measures.

Schools across the country have been closed and events cancelled after the government warned that the coming two weeks will be crucial to prevent a sustained, large-scale outbreak of the virus.

The measures have impacted all types of events, including football matches, sumo bouts and music concerts.

Other countries have also taken measures to block or limit arrivals from China, where the outbreak emerged, and nations suffering a large number of cases including South Korea, Iran and Italy.

Japan had already banned the entry of people with recent travel to several centres of the outbreak, including two provinces in China and two parts of South Korea.

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 02:10 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #Japan #South Korea

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.