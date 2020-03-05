App
Last Updated : Mar 05, 2020 10:45 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Coronavirus outbreak | Japan committed to hosting Olympics on schedule even as COVID-19 spreads

The rapid spread of the coronavirus outbreak has raised questions about whether Tokyo can host the Olympics as scheduled from July 24.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Japan's Olympics minister has said that the country is committed to hosting the summer games as planned from July, even as the novel coronavirus outbreak spreads to new parts of the country.

"Cancellation or delay of the Games would be unacceptable for the athletes," Seiko Hashimoto said in parliament on March 5. "An environment where athletes can feel at ease and focus should be firmly prepared."

Japan's western prefecture of Shiga reported its first coronavirus infection on March 5, a day after the announcement of a first case in the southern prefecture of Miyazaki.

Confirmed coronavirus infections have risen above 1,000 nationwide, with 36 new cases reported on 4th March - the biggest one-day increase to date - in locations ranging from Kumamoto prefecture in the southwest, to Hokkaido in the north. Twelve people have died from the disease, according to the health ministry.

The rapid spread of the outbreak has raised questions about whether Tokyo can host the Olympics as scheduled from July 24.

Hashimoto told the upper house on March 5 that organisers and the International Olympic Committee (IOC) would continue to work together closely. She reiterated the final decision on holding the games as planned rests with the IOC.

Japan's Olympics minister caused controversy earlier this week by saying the contract for the games "could be interpreted as allowing a postponement" within the year 2020.

On March 3, IOC President Thomas Bach said the words 'cancellation' or 'postponement' were not mentioned during the two-day meeting focused on preparations for the Games.

Asked what made him so confident the Games would go ahead, Bach said the IOC and 2020 Games organisers were receiving expert information, including from the World Health Organization (WHO).

First Published on Mar 5, 2020 10:32 am

tags #2020 Tokyo Olympics #coronavirus #Japan #Olympics #Sports #World News

