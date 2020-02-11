App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 11, 2020 04:19 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus scare: This Interactive online map will help you track local updates real-time

Designed by University of Washington geographer Bo Zhao, the online interactive map enables users to track global as well as local trends of the coronavirus outbreak since January 21.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

American scientists have designed an interactive map to track on a real-time basis the spread of the novel Coronavirus that has so far left over 1,000 people dead.

The map is updated every few hours with the latest data on the spread of the virus, the number of cases across the globe, death toll, quarantined areas and other such factors.

Close

Designed by the University of Washington geographer Bo Zhao, the online interactive map enables users to track global as well as local trends of the coronavirus outbreak since January 21.

The data is mainly sourced from the US Centre for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the World Health Organisation (WHO), National Health Commission (NHC) of the People’s Republic of China and other Chinese and government agencies.

The country-level data is collected from the WHO and to make timely updates, the data is collected every four hours.

The WHO has already declared the coronavirus outbreak a public health emergency as the number of infection cases recorded around the world have been on the rise.

A team of international experts led by the WHO arrived in China on the night of February 10 to assist the Chinese health officials in containing the coronavirus outbreak.

First Published on Feb 11, 2020 03:55 pm

tags #coronavirus #Health #world

