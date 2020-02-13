App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 01:45 PM IST | Source: PTI

Coronavirus outbreak in China disrupting global tech sector: S&P

Until Tuesday, the virus outbreak has claimed 1,115 lives while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 48,206, in China.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

The coronavirus outbreak in China is disrupting the global technology sector as operations in the world's largest tech manufacturing hub are threatened, S&P Global Ratings said on Thursday.

Until Tuesday, the virus outbreak has claimed 1,115 lives while the confirmed cases of infection jumped to 48,206, in China.

The country's Hubei province, the epicentre of the deadly coronavirus, has reported a record 242 new fatalities and nearly 15,000 fresh cases in a single day, local health officials announced on Thursday.

Close

"Our base case is that the virus will be contained globally in March 2020 (no new transmissions in April), allowing travel and other restrictions to be unwound by the middle of the second quarter," an Asia economist of S&P Global Ratings said.

related news

S&P said it has not taken any rating actions related to the outbreak.

"We assume factories closed through the extended Lunar New Year holiday would start to reopen February 10, near-term negative impact to the tech sector can be reversed later," it said.

This especially hits hardware, electronic manufacturing services providers, and semiconductor companies, it added.

However, if the outbreak proves more difficult to contain, the effect on the tech sector could be extensive as lengthy factory shutdowns or significant underutilisation could materially lower the global output of tech components, subassemblies, or finished goods.

Exclusive offer: Use code "BUDGET2020" and get Moneycontrol Pro's Subscription for as little as Rs 333/- for the first year.

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 01:43 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Global tech sector #SP #World News

most popular

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

World's most powerful militaries: US is No 1, India not far behind; here is the top-10 list

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

States where most fake Rs 2,000 notes have been seized; Gujarat takes top spot

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Biggest Empires in History: At its peak, one nation controlled 23% of world’s population

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.