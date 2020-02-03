App
Last Updated : Feb 03, 2020 07:37 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Huawei, Chinese chip makers among few to keep factories running

Various provinces and cities in China have asked the factories to halt work, though it is yet to be applied everywhere.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Huawei
Huawei

Despite the outbreak of the Coronavirus and the consequent citywide shutdown, some smartphone chip makers have decided to keep their factories running. Among them is Chinese telecom giant Huawei Technologies, who has resumed its production since February 3.

Various provinces and cities in China have asked the factories to halt work, though it is yet to be applied everywhere. Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) is another company who has confirmed that it had not ceased production. It is a state-backed maker of flash memory chips and is based in Wuhan - the epicentre where the virus outbreak began.

World Health Organization states that Coronaviruses are zoonotic, meaning they are transmitted between animals and people.  Detailed investigations found that SARS-CoV was transmitted from civet cats to humans and MERS-CoV from dromedary camels to humans. Several known coronaviruses are circulating in animals that have not yet infected humans.

Close

India's third case of coronavirus was confirmed in Kerala on February 3. The patient has a travel history from Wuhan in China, which is the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak.

First Published on Feb 3, 2020 07:37 pm

tags #China #coronavirus #Health #Huawei #trends #World Health Organization #Wuhan

