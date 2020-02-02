App
Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

World
Last Updated : Feb 02, 2020 07:50 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Coronavirus outbreak: Death toll in China soars to 304, confirmed cases at 14,380

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on February 1, China's National Health Commission has said

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The death toll in China's novel coronavirus jumped to 304 on February 2. The number of cases climbed to 14,380, Chinese health officials said.

By the end of February 1, a total of 304 people had died of the disease and 14,380 confirmed cases of novel coronavirus infection had been reported in 31 provincial-level regions in China, the National Health Commission (NHC) said in its daily report.

All the deaths are in Hubei Province, according to China's National Health Commission.

Another 4,562 new suspected cases were reported on February 1, said the commission.

On February 1, 315 patients became seriously ill and 85 people were discharged from hospital after recovery, the Commission said.

The overall confirmed cases on the Chinese mainland had reached 14,380 (except Hong Kong and Macao) by the end of February 1, the commission said.

The commission added that 2,110 patients remained in severe condition, and 19,544 people were suspected of being infected with the virus.

A total of 328 people had been discharged from hospital after recovery.

The commission said 1.6 lakh close contacts had been traced, adding that among them, 8,044 were discharged from medical observation on February 1, with 1.3 lakh others still under medical observation, state-run Xinhua news agency reported.

(With inputs from PTI)

First Published on Feb 2, 2020 07:27 am

tags #China #coronavirus #Current Affairs #Health #World News

